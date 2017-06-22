Home Around Town Saugatuck budget makes beach road, parks priority
Saugatuck budget makes beach road, parks priority
Saugatuck budget makes beach road, parks priority

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City’s proposed $2.5 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year sets $1.3 million in priority expenditures including the reconstruction of Perryman Street to Oval Beach and park improvements.

A public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 budget will be Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. in city hall, 102 Butler St. A copy of the budget is available there and included in the June 8 workshop packet on the city’s website saugatuckcity.com.

Saugatuck’s fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. The city must have a balanced budget.

The proposed budget is $2,502,675, a more than $118,000 increase over the current year. Much of the increased revenue will come from property taxes, which are expected to bring in about 4.7 percent more than the current year. Oval Beach fees, the second-largest income generator for the city, are projected to bring in more than $8,600 over this year.

In May, the council approved an increase in the Oval Beach daily parking fee from $8 to $10, collected Memorial Day through Labor Day. The $2 increase will help pay for the estimated $350,000 to reconstruct the about half-mile of Perryman through the dunes and replace the guardrail along the two-lane stretch from Park Street west to the beach. That will be the top road repair project for the city, according to goals listed in the budget.

Other road priorities include $358,000 for repairs to Allegan Street and $150,000 for crack sealing.

The 2017-2018 budget will be the first under the city’s fund balance policy adopted earlier this month. The new policy links previously unrestricted money from the city’s fund balance — about $1.8 million — in the general fund to specific categories such as street and equipment funds.

The city also lists $20,000 for a Coghlin park engineering study and $250,000 in Coghlin Park improvements as top parks goals.

The city submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources a proposal for a public dock at the park with 10 finger piers into Kalamazoo Lake but realized some key issues still need to be examined, including compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, possible restrooms, a study of dredging requirements, soil borings and consideration for wind, wave and ice loads.

Other goals include $150,000 for a new snowplow and $30,000 to build a new storage barn at Oval Beach.

