Saugatuck cites post-split police savings

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck city spent 39-percent less July 1 through Nov. 30, 2018, contracting with the Allegan County Sheriff for police service than it did with Douglas during the same span in 2017, treasurer Peter Stanislawski told council Dec. 26.

After 20 years splitting costs for the Sauga-tuck-Douglas Police Department administered by neighbor Douglas, Saugatuck departed the joint arrangement effective July 1, 2018.

Saugatuck city officials cited an estimated $220,000 a year savings by instead contracting for police service as needed with the sheriff’s office as opposed to 24/7 police coverage overseen by Douglas.

Per Stanislawski, expected numbers are running to form so far.

Saugatuck paid $238,333 as its SDPD share for the July-through-November period in 2017. For 2018, said the treasurer, the city spent $145,498, or $98,657 less for the same span by contracting with the county.

Douglas, which after July 1 cut department staff and expenditures, paid $244,155 to continue 24/7 service for the same five months in 2018, Stanislawski said.