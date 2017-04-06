Saugatuck city approves 5-year parks plan

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The City of Saugatuck now has a road map for almost $5 million in park improvements after council March 27 adopted a five-year plan.

“This is the background we need to move forward,” said Mayor Chris Peterson.

The unanimously-approved plan will be added to the proposed five-year Tri-Community Parks and Recreation Plan that includes Douglas city and Saugatuck Township. Besides setting goals, the plan could help the city acquire state and federal grants to fund the improvements.

Council last August hired Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering of Grand Rapids to complete the five-year plan that looks at what to do with 11 properties totaling more than 163 acres including Coghlin Park, Cook Park, Jones Park, Mount Baldhead Park, Oval Beach, Peterson Nature Preserve, Rose Garden Park, Wicks Park, Willow Park and the Village Square.

The almost 20 acres of land recently donated to the city by the Oval Beach Preservation Society was also added to the plan that keeps the area for low-impact use such as hiking.

The process for the plan included public hearings, an online survey answered by 249 people and site tours.

The total cost for all the projects listed in the plan is $4.7 million. The improvements could be made over the next 15 to 20 years.

The plan targets Oval Beach for new concession, restroom and shower facilities; Village Square for a new Veterans Park and pickleball courts; Mount Baldhead Park for a new restroom and Coghlin Park with a restroom and docks along Kalamazoo Lake.