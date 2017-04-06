Saugatuck City Council OKs water trail support

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council gave unanimous support March 27 to a water trail that could point paddlers to the area’s scenic dunes.

The Lake Michigan Water Trail Network is submitting an application to the National Park Service for the National Recreational Trail designation of the Lake Michigan Water Trail, a kayak route that now is more than 75 miles including the shores of Chicago and Indiana to New Buffalo.

The designation would mean support for promotion, technical assistance, networking and access of funding for the Lake Michigan portion.

The local access for the trail is the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area, about 170 acres north of Oval Beach and south of the piers from the Kalamazoo River to Lake Michigan.

“This property does not have any launch or storage facility infrastructure for motorized or non-motorized watercraft,” Mayor Chris Peterson wrote in the official letter to the Park Service. “However, the natural shoreline at this park is available for people with kayaks paddling on Lake Michigan to stop, rest and visit the Natural Area park.”

The Lake Michigan Water Trail group first requested that Oval Beach be the designated landing spot, but city officials worried about congestion there during summers.

“During the summer, the entire waterfront is a swim area,” said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

No signs will be posted in the natural area. The city does not have any financial commitment to the project.

In other business, council approved adding a portion of Perryman Street to Oval Beach to the state’s Act 51 map. The road had been on private property until the city acquired the piece Aug. 25. Act 51 money helps the city maintain roads. Harrier called the move a housekeeping measure.

Council also approved the July 1 Waterfront Invitational Fine Arts Fair, July 29 Village Square Art and Fine Crafts Fair and Sept. 9 Members Clothesline Art Show. All are sponsored by the Saugatuck Douglas Art Club.

The city announced it was named a 2016 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.