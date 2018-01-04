Saugatuck city eyes county policing option

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City is looking to Allegan County as a possible way to police the lakeshore city.

City council voted unanimously Dec. 26 to authorize a work group to look at contracting with the county for police protection as a way to cut its current law enforcement budget, according to city manager Kirk Harrier.

The move is only a study, he said. A report will be made to council no later than Feb. 8.

The city began looking at police services more than a year ago due to resident concerns about the cost of the department, staffing, equipment and a lack of community presence, according to some council members.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a budget of $1.28 million. Saugatuck contributes $550,000 to the total budget, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Saugatuck during the summer.

The current contract with Douglas expires June 30.

When looking at a service contract with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the city will examine areas including cost, coverage and response times.

The sheriff’s office charges about $75,000 for a single deputy to cover an area for 40 hours a week. The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department now covers Saugatuck and Douglas cities 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Multiple officers, already including sheriff’s deputies, patrol Saugatuck in the summer because of the tourist population.

Earlier in December, the county sheriff discussed the possibility of covering Saugatuck with contracted deputies.

“I don’t think they’d have the budget to support us being there 24/7,” Sheriff Frank Baker told the county board of commissioners.

On Dec. 5, 2016, the city received a proposal from Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., to look at data, performance goals in staffing and how police members view their jobs. On Jan. 9 council unanimously hired the consultant, putting on hold a joint police study committee with Douglas and Saugatuck Township.

The Weiss study presented in June recommended several options for the city, including creating its own department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas, contracting for services with the county sheriff’s office, forming a regional police department and creating its own public safety department.

The city set up a three-member committee to get more facts. The group, made up of now Mayor Ken Trester and council members Barry Johnson and Bill Hess, surveyed residents.

About 1,300 questionnaires were distributed to residents and business owners with 250 returned — 19 percent — in September. Respondents were mostly full-time residents, homeowners and 50 or older.

Residents said they feel safe and the police treat people fairly but need to develop better relations with the community.