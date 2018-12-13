Saugatuck city may ban pot, for now

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council took the first step Monday to prohibit recreational marijuana facilities, but any ban could be temporary.

Instead of a complete prohibition of recreational facilities, the decision could be seen as a yearlong moratorium, according to one councilman.

Council will make a final decision on banning the facilities at its Dec. 26 meeting. The ordinance, if adopted, would mean the city prohibits recreational marijuana establishments for now but instructs the planning commission to study the issue and come back with recommendations by Dec. 30, 2019.

Planners could decide to allow recreational sales in certain zoning districts while keeping the activity out of other areas. City council has the final say.

“This is really a matter of zoning issues,” said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

In November, voters statewide approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational use of marijuana. Saugatuck voters supported the proposal 391-180.

The new law allows people age 21 and older to grow, process and use marijuana. The substance is not allowed to be smoked in public. State-approved businesses will be able to sell it as well but the Legislature is still working on how to license those businesses.

Local municipalities can either permit the businesses — “opt in” on state rules — or not allow them — “opt out” completely on marijuana sales.

Councilman Barry Johnson supports opting in, “but there’s too much to be done,” he said. Before allowing the facilities, the city would need to determine where they could go, he added.

Councilman Jeff Spangler said the possible prohibition could be seen as a moratorium that could be lifted after the planning commission researches the new law.

“Most people who voted for it thought it would be available in town,” he said about recreational marijuana.

No one spoke Monday in favor of or against the ordinance that would prohibit recreational facilities. The city did receive emails, most in favor of allowing marijuana businesses.

Douglas, Saugatuck Township and Fennville have not yet decided whether to opt in or out of recreational marijuana businesses.

In August, Saugatuck voted to not allow medical marijuana facilities in the city.