Saugatuck city says ‘no’ to marijuana

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

 

Saugatuck City Council decided Monday not to allow recreational marijuana facilities, though one member thinks such businesses will eventually operate in the city.

Members voted 4-2 to support the city planning commission’s recommendation to “opt out” of marijuana facilities, a stance the city has maintained since Dec. 26, 2018.

“No doubt marijuana will land here,” said Councilwoman Jane Verplank, adding, “You can’t cram it down people’s throats.”

A planning commission survey of residents showed the town was divided and planners themselves were split, with that board’s vote 4-3 to opt out.

Verplank, Mark Bekken, Barry Johnson and Chris Peterson supported the “opt out” recommendation from planners that would allow Saugatuck time to learn from the experiences of other communities.

“I support the planning commission’s work,” said Bekken.

Verplank would like city residents to vote on the issue.

“I’d just like to take it slow,” she said, saying safety is a concern. Children could ingest marijuana products and be harmed.

“I’d hate someone to lose a child over edibles,” she said.

Councilwomen Holly Leo and Garnet Lewis, the city’s two newest members elected in November, wanted to see marijuana businesses in town, citing support for the 2018 ballot measure that allowed recreational sales in the state. About 68 percent of Saugatuck voters — 391 to 180 — supported the proposal.

“Our electorate is a strong supporter for marijuana sales,” said Leo. She added the city is missing out on revenue from application fees and taxes.

“We’re missing the ball on this one,” said Lewis. She was on the planning commission before being elected to the council and opposed the moratorium on marijuana at that level.

Mayor Ken Trester was not at the meeting.

Two members of the audience supported “opting out,” while two others supported marijuana sales.

The region is moving forward with marijuana, said Marsha Casper, who is on the planning commission.

“Saugatuck will be left behind with no action,” she said.

Most communities are opting out of marijuana sales and underage vaping with marijuana products is creating health issues, said Steeffaine Vlasity, a planning commission member.

“Keep marijuana out of Saugatuck,” she said.

The Douglas Planning Commission has a public hearing at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at city hall, 86 W. Center St., to take comments on recreational marijuana facilities.

Earlier this month, Saugatuck Township approved recreational marijuana businesses.

Fennville had the first reading earlier this month of its ordinance to allow recreational marijuana facilities and could give final approval in February.

