Saugatuck council members give selves raise

any matter before the body. The board shall adopt procedural rules for conducting its business, and shall render all decisions and findings in writing to the appel- lant with a duplicate copy to the fire code official.

Applications for appeals must be based on claims that the code’s intent or rules legally adopted under it have been incorrectly interpreted, code provisions do not fully apply, or an equivalent method of protection or safety is opposed. The board would have no authority to waive IFC requirements.

Board members must be qualified by experience and training to pass on matters pertaining to hazards of fire, explosions, hazardous conditions or fire protection systems.

The board shall meet at regular intervals, to be determined by its chairman. In any event, it will meet within 10 days after an appeal notice has been received.

Decisions shall be promptly filed in writing in the fire code official’s office and open to public inspection. A certified copy will be sent by mail or otherwise to the appellant, and a copy kept publicly posted in the fire code official’s office for two weeks after filing.

“We had it (a review board) in the past, but never once used it,” Beckman said at the Jan. 3 township board meeting. “But we have to have it. What I see here is pretty solid.”

“Steve (zoning administrator Kushion) doesn’t seem to have much of a problem with this,” said township manager Aaron Sheridan. “He looked at it and discussed it with our attorney.

“It seems like a no-brainer,” said the manager.

The board voted 5-0 to table action pending further proposal review by the township and district partners’ staff.