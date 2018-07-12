Saugatuck council opts for second look at pot

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council wants to take a closer look at the possibility of allowing medical marijuana facilities to operate in town.

A resolution from the planning commission banning marijuana facilities from the city “got dropped on our lap,” said Councilman Jeff Spangler at Monday’s meeting. Planners asked the city to prohibit all marijuana facilities.

Council delayed voting on the planning commission recommendation and will look at the rules at a workshop. No date has been set.

In 2016, the state authorized five types of medical marijuana facilities eligible for state licenses — growing facilities, processing facilities, provisioning centers, secure transporters and safety compliance facilities.

Municipalities must adopt rules to allow it or they can opt out, meaning facilities cannot operate within their borders.

The planning commission studied the issue and held two public hearings at which residents said they did not want medical marijuana businesses in town, according to Councilman Bill Hess who is also on the commission.

No medical marijuana facilities can be located within 1,000 feet of a school, limiting the businesses to Butler Street, Water Street and a piece of industrial land along Blue Star Highway, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Cindy Osman.

No marijuana businesses have been proposed for the city, she said.