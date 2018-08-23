Saugatuck Cub fan sues team for idea theft

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck resident and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Dan Fox is suing the team claiming its marketing of a 2016 World Series ivy leaf commemorative constitutes copyright infringement.

Fox, who retired from a 30-year career with the Foote Cone & Belding Chicago ad agency in 2004, struck a deal with the Cubs during the team’s 1984 playoff run, the Chicago Tribune reported Aug. 17, partnering on an ivy leaf commemorative to celebrate a rare division title after decades of futility.

Although happy to see the Cubs win their first World Series in more than a century 32 years later, Fox told the Tribune he was “aghast” when unveiled an ivy leaf commemo- rative in spring 2017 he called “stunningly” similar to the one he had created.

“I love the Cubs,” Fox tsaid after filing Friday in the Chicago federal court. “But it’s so egregiously unjust.”

Team spokesman Julian Green said the team doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

The Cubs agreed in 1984 to let Fox market a postseason commemorative featuring a single leaf of ivy from Wrigley Field’s outfield wall encased in clear acrylic blocks, his complaint claims.

As part of the agreement, the team signed off on Fox as the “originator and owner of the promotional idea of inserting Wrigley Field ivy in lucite as a commemorative,” per the original license agreement, his complaint continues.

Soon after the Cubs were eliminated in the ’84 National League Championship Series, Fox and a few friends descended on Wrigley to gather ivy leaves, using scissors, to send to the manufacturer.

The finished product was inscribed “The Year the Ivy Smiled/The 1984 Chicago Cubs.” Fox said he sold about 700 of the items at between $50 and $75 each. Instead of the agreed-upon 10-percent commission, the Cubs took their share in merchandise, distributing the ivy leaf keepsakes to players, he told the Tribune.

In 2001 team executives mulled a promotional giveaway of an ivy leaf encased in acrylic plastic without offering Fox any compensation, says the lawsuit. After letters and threats were exchanged, the promotion didn’t happen.

In 2015, Fox again approached the team about resurrecting the ivy leaf commemorative. A team marketing executive replied thanking him for “sharing background and the idea,” but declined, the lawsuit says.

The Cubs unveiled their ivy leaf collectible celebrating the World Series championship in spring 2017, reports the Tribune. Like the Fox commemorative, it includes a single leaf of ivy encased in a rectangular acrylic plastic block. The Cubs made 2,016 of the authenticated items, which are still available for $200 each.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking the team from reproducing, displaying or selling the ivy leaf commemorative, plus actual and punitive damages to be decided at trial.

“I love the guys on the field no less now than I did in 1984,” Fox told the Tribune. “It wasn’t a player who decided to steal an idea. That was somebody who wears a suit.”