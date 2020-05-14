Saugatuck doubles flood coping budget

“Water World” wasn’t Kevin Costner’s best film. It’s not a good look for Saugatuck’s downtown either.

To that end, city council Monday agreed to more than double the $20,000 it had earlier budgeted, to $46,700 to mitigate this year’s flooding.

Council chose April 30 to close the Spear Street launch ramp, called by member Holly Leo a “water rump to flood the downtown.” Members also directed staff to develop and implement more plans to stop flooding on Water and Lucy streets, at the south end of Butler Street and surrounding the Wicks Park restroom.

At its May 7 workshop council weighed engineering firm Fleis & VandenBrink’s plans to perform the work as directed and tentatively OK’d doing same pending passage of a budget amendment at Monday’s regular meeting.

Costs include paying Edgewater Resources $9,300 for preparing a high-water report, F&V $8,000 for engineering, $24,000 for the work proper, plus $5,000 for contingencies. Labor costs associated with public works staff to execute the plan are not factored into these amounts, but will come from salaries and wages.

The city, like other municipalities, expects a decline in state revenue sharing dollars this year due to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. City manager Kirk Harrier nonetheless told council April 30 it could add more flooding mitigation money from its general, parks and street funds due to the immediate threat high waters have been posing.

Water from the Kalamazoo River rises through downtown storm sewer drains, covers streets and threatens structures. Sandbags and pumps, paid for in part by private residents, have since last year forced water away from the Water/Lucy streets intersection, which has been closed several times due to flooding.

Fleis’ plan there calls for installing a 48-inch diameter precast catch basin structure in the roadway just south of the existing structure, plus PVC pipes, a pumping system, restoring pavement over temporary trenching, and assisting the Retro Boats business there with improved sandbagging around the structure.

Edgewater’s report cited the Spear Street boat launch as a significant point of entry for river water to get to Water Street.

High water “will flow through the opening of the boat launch as well as ‘boil’ up through a catch basin on Water Street,” it said.

The Spear Street ramp will be blocked with a barrier to hold back the river and the water that comes up through the catch basin. It will be closed and three Hesco Floodline 2424 barriers will be installed there.

Council April 30 also ranked the south end of Butler Street and Wicks Park restrooms as needing immediate attention.

The end of Butler near The Butler Restaurant is under water after heavy rains and sandbags now line the area.

Plans call for sealing the catch basin in the road with plastic sheeting, sandbags, etc. Six Hesco Floodline 2424 flood barriers will be installed from the steel sheet pile wall on the west side of the street to the concrete curb on the east side, supplemented with sandbags and plastic sheeting. A “puddle pump” will be bought and used by the DPW during and after storm events.

The Wicks Park restroom is heavily used during summers, especially during free Wednesday night Music in the Park. Water from the river backs up through a storm drain at the restrooms and floods the facility during and after heavy rains. Public works employees will try to drain and pump away surface water after storms.

The catch basin outlet by the building there will be plugged. During and after storms, the DPW will use the catch basin as a sump to remove water from the area.

Estimated total costs of work at the Water/Lucy streets intersection is $18,200; at south end of Butler Street $3,000; at the Spear Street boat launch $2,700; at the Wicks Park restroom $500.