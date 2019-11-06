Saugatuck, Douglas elect new council members

By Scott Sullivan, Editor

Women were winners in the first contested Saugatuck City Council election in recent memory Nov. 5. Results were not yet official early Wednesday.

Claiming three open two-year seats were planning-commission-chair-but-council-newcomer Garnet Lewis with 274 votes, lone-incumbent-running Chris Peterson with 216 and Holly Leo with 185.

Trailing were G. Corwin Stoppel with 152, Stephen Boyd with 136 and Todd Hoskins with 111. Of 847 registered city voters, 418 (49.35 percent) exercised their franchise.

In Douglas, returnees Cathy North (202 votes) and Kathy Mooradian (189), plus newcomer Jerry Donovan (174) won three open two-year seats. Incumbent Greg Harvath (155) trailed them.

The Saugatuck Public Schools saw operating and recreation millages pass handily, 1,143 to 443 and 1,167 to 412 respectively.

Of 4,961 registered district voters, 1,603 (32.38 percent) cast ballots.

Lakeshore voter participation ran well above countywide numbers, where 4,802 (18.98 percent) of 25,305 registrants went to the polls that day.