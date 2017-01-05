Saugatuck-Douglas Garden Club caps growing year

The Saugatuck-Douglas Garden Club capped its 88th year in December making swags, wreaths and bows at Huntree Nursery to adorn public buildings in Saugatuck and Douglas.

Members provided material and guidance to Saugatuck Middle School sixth graders Dec. 6, assisted by florist Walter “the Wonderful” Klimek, creating holiday arrangements to be delivered to Grace of Douglas and Golden Orchards nursing homes.

Money raised from member donations was used to fulfill a “wish list” of gifts and food for area needy families coordinated with Christian Neighbors.

Michigan Garden Clubs Inc. notified SDGC president Jane Dreyer of a donation to the local club’s scholarship fund to honor members for hosting its 2016 District IV fall meeting.

The club awards scholarships each year with funds derived from its annual May plant sales. Recipients have included siblings and Sauga-tuck High School graduates Christian and Kathryn Birky, who since finishing college have founded Lazlo, a company dedicated to producing clothing from a sustainable fabric, made with organic cotton grown by farmers in the United States, produced in Detroit by employees hired out of the prison sewing system.

“This spring,” Christian Birky wrote SDGC members, “I won an international award as a result of Lazlo’s work with sustainability and social impact.

“As a Youth Prize winner in Ashoka’s Fabric of Change Challenge,” Birky continued, “I was recognized as a leading young innova- tor in the global garment industry and had a chance to travel to Copenhagen to attend the largest sustainable fashion event in the world.

“I spent three days with a group of graduate students and young designers mapping out the role of fashion in meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. We presented our demands for change on behalf of the world’s youth to over a thousand of the most influential leaders in the industry at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit.”

This year’s scholarship fundraising SDGC plant sale will be May 20 at The Old School House History Center in Douglas at 9:00 a.m.