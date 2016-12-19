Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Giles to retire

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles is retiring.

The veteran lawman ma de official what had long been rumored Dec. 7, writing Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere his last day would be Dec. 31. Douglas administers the joint police department for the two cities.

“I want to personally thank you for allowing me to retain this position for the last nine years,” wrote Giles, adding he recommended Sgt. Steve Kent—a 30-year member of the department and now its second-in-command—to be made interim chief for now.

Kent “has the knowledge, experience and professionalism to continue managing your police department the way it should be,” Giles said.

A Douglas City Council resolution scheduled for vote at its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, calls for Kent to be appointed interim and acting chief effective Jan. 1, 2017, at an annualized salary of $64,825 with benefits.

Kent, who is now a member of the police union bargaining unit, must agree to take a leave of absence from that position for the duration of his chief’s appointment, the resolution says.