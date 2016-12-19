Home Around Town Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Giles to retire
Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Giles to retire
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Giles to retire

0
TOSHIBA Exif JPEG
now viewing

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Giles to retire

12-15-xp-santa-girl-6x-cr
now playing

Visions of...

TOSHIBA Exif JPEG
now playing

Giles to retire, Kent to take over as police chief

12-22-fire-wreaths-6x-cr
now playing

Fighting fire in ice

allegan-county-deputy-crash-111314
now playing

Woman found dead in snow at Shangrai La

12-22-night-fire-ekw-4x-cr
now playing

Saturday night fire razes home

forevercurious_logo_header
now playing

Kasprzyk retires, Onuki in at children's museum

12-22-santas-elves-5x-cr
now playing

Santa's Elves make needy families' Yuletides bright

douglas
now playing

Douglas advances Wade's Bayou marina plan

stfdpatch
now playing

Laketown home, garage burn in bitter cold

race26511-logo-bwuhj3
now playing

Hair of Dog New Year's fun run to raise funds

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles is retiring.

The veteran lawman ma14291890_1126148407502434_5827284584308749755_nde official what had long been rumored Dec. 7, writing Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere his last day would be Dec. 31. Douglas administers the joint police department for the two cities.

“I want to personally thank you for allowing me to retain this position for the last nine years,” wrote Giles, adding he recommended Sgt. Steve Kent—a 30-year member of the department and now its second-in-command—to be made interim chief for now.

Kent “has the knowledge, experience and professionalism to continue managing your police department the way it should be,” Giles said.

A Douglas City Council resolution scheduled for vote at its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, calls for Kent to be appointed interim and acting chief effective Jan. 1, 2017, at an annualized salary of $64,825 with benefits.

Kent, who is now a member of the police union bargaining unit, must agree to take a leave of absence from that position for the duration of his chief’s appointment, the resolution says.

Related Posts
12-15-xp-santa-girl-6x-cr

Visions of…

Publisher 0
TOSHIBA Exif JPEG

Giles to retire, Kent to take over as police chief

Publisher 0
12-22-fire-wreaths-6x-cr

Fighting fire in ice

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video