Saugatuck eyes Lucy/Water streets flooding curbs

Saugatuck City Council Monday made the first moves to fight back rising waters that have been flooding parts of the city since last year, telling its engineers to get plans ready to upgrade the pump system at the intersection of Lucy and Water streets.

Members expect to see details of the plan at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The session will Zoom telecast online with details available when the agenda is distributed.

Council will also discuss prioritizing other areas of the city that need flood control.

Lucy/Water Streets

“At least we’ve got a jump start on this,” said councilman Barry Johnson about the Lucy and Water street project.

The area includes several businesses and private homes. Water from the Kalamazoo River rises through storm sewer drains, covers the streets and threatens structures. Sandbags and pumps paid for in part by private residents have been pumping the water away from the intersection, which has been closed several times due to flooding.

“This is the most difficult situation we have right now,” Johnson said.

The plan by Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph is to remove the current sandbags and add a Hesco System, a collapsible wire mesh container with heavy duty fabric that can be filled with sand or other material to hold back water. The system would also use a water pump and catch basin and be operated by a private contractor or city staff.

The cost is about $11,000 to $13,000.

Councilwoman Jane Verplank wanted to see what the system would look like before committing to the project.

“I’m sure we can make it look better than it is now,” said councilwoman Chris Peterson.

Big Picture

The city hired Greg Weykamp and Daryl Veldman of Edgewater Resources to investigate flooding from the south end of Butler Street, down Water Street from Mason Street to Lucy Street.

At an April 23 workshop, Edgewater listed several sites and solutions to the flooding caused by record-high Lake Michigan water levels.

Solutions include raising docks, replacing permanent docks with floating ones, using seawalls, barriers, plugs and pumps to keep streets dry and even totally reconstructing streets to raise them above the anticipated rise in water.

Costs for the varying projects range from several thousand dollars to $450,000 for raising streets above high-water levels.

At the workshop, council members also targeted the Wicks Park restroom as a top concern. The facility, covered in an image of George Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” is heavily used throughout the summer, especially during free public concerts on Wednesday nights.

Water from the river backs up through a storm drain at the restrooms and floods the facility during high water and rain storms. Engineers will look at blocking the drain and pumping the surface water away after storms. Other options include raising the existing building or constructing a new one on higher ground. Costs for these options run from $10,000 to $250,000.

At the special Thursday meeting, the council plans to prioritize the projects.