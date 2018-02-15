Saugatuck eyes police split from Douglas

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck could decide by the end of the month if it will have a new police department, saving more than $200,000 in its first year. Some community members, though, want city council to take more time to consider the impact of dissolving the current Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department.

A city-generated report to contract for services with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was unveiled at council’s Feb. 8 workshop.

“I hope folks will take the time to read the report,” said member Bill Hess at the Feb. 12 regular council meeting. The report was not discussed at the Monday meeting. The entire report is on the city’s website at saugatuckcity.com.

The city plans to meet with the sheriff’s office at its Feb. 22 workshop and possibly decide to contract with the county at its Feb. 26 meeting.

The current contract with Douglas expires June 30. If Saugatuck wants to end the agreement, it must notify Douglas by March 1.

The Saugatuck plan uses a “staffing to need” approach, meaning there will not always be an officer in the city limits during low-crime hours, instead relying on general sheriff’s department coverage. During those hours, the deputy will be covering a six-township area — Laketown, Saugatuck, Fillmore, Manlius, Overisel and Heath — that stretches from the lakeshore to Hamilton.

This plan is similar to what other communities do, including Fennville. That city has a police chief and part-time officers. When they are not on duty, the sheriff’s department responds to emergency calls.

Now, the Saugatuck Douglas Police Department has an officer on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city began examining police services more than a year ago because residents have been concerned about the department’s cost, staffing, equipment and a lack of community presence, according to some council members.

The SDPD, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a budget of $1.28 million. Saugatuck contributes more than $550,000 to the total budget, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Sauga-tuck during the summer.

The plan to use deputies contracted through the sheriff’s office would cost about $220,000 less the first year — $355,209 to $576,000 for the Douglas contract, the report says.

Douglas City Manager Bill LeFevere said after last week’s workshop that Douglas will have to wait to see what Saugatuck does before making any changes. If Saugatuck leaves the current department, officers will be laid off, he said, but Douglas will continue with 24-seven coverage for its residents.

Gregory Muncey, representing the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association, said the group of more than 200 area businesses would like Saugatuck to continue talking with Douglas to maintain the current police department.

Building trust with a new police agency will take time, he said.

“They are afraid things will be a lot different,” with a new police department, he said of the group’s members.

In 2016, Saugatuck sent a document to Douglas about its concerns with the current department but heard nothing back, according to the Sau-gatuck report. Officials from the two cities met Jan. 4.

“The outcome of that meeting was Douglas officials believe that current coverage arrangement and staffing levels are optimal for their citizens’ needs and they do not have any alternatives/options to present to Saugatuck officials which would reduce cost to the City of Saugatuck,” the Saugatuck report says.

Community members are worried about the future of the current officers.

“How can a department of eight dedicated officers be relaced?” said Jennifer Drew, a Saugatuck Township resident who spoke to council at its Feb. 8 workshop. “They are more than a police force. They’re our neighbors.”

Response Time

Drew was concerned that response times would increase with a contracted officer.

When the contracted officer is on duty in the city, response times are not expected to increase, according to the Saugatuck report. If the deputy is off duty, and the area is under general county patrol, “then response times may increase to some degree,” the report said.

The current SDPD can respond to an emergency with lights and sirens in three minutes. Under the off-duty county coverage, the response time is 9.5 minutes, according to the report.

Sheriff Frank Baker in a letter dated Jan. 24 noted “challenges would occur” in the level of law enforcement coverage and service if the current department is disbanded.

“The sheriff’s office also understands that an increase in response times during certain times of day will likely result due to a lack of 24/7 coverage,” he wrote.

County Prosecutor Roberts Kengis sent a letter to Saugatuck dated Jan. 16 expressing concerns about the city changing the current arrangement.

“My concern is that if Saugatuck no longer has a police department, the response will be slow and small, leading to a greater risk of harm to law-abiding citizens and a weakened ability to find, arrest and prosecute offenders,” Kengis wrote.

Drew asked the council to postpone its decision and find a compromise with Douglas and possibly Saugatuck Township.

“They’re fantastic, community-minded police officers,” said Ken Berris, a summer resident of Saugatuck. “The police are visible, helping deter crime.”

Lake Street resident Garnet Lewis commended the city for the report and advised people to read the plan.

“It’s not personal. It’s not personalities,” she said. “We’re not Chicago. We’re not Flint. We’re not Detroit.”

Background

On Dec. 5, 2016, the city received a proposal from Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., to look at data, performance goals in staffing and how police members view their jobs. On Jan. 9, 2017, council unanimously hired the consultant, putting on hold a joint police study committee with Douglas and Saugatuck Township.

The Weiss study presented in June recommended several options for the city, including creating its own department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas, contracting for services with the Sheriff’s Office, forming a regional police department and creating its own department of public safety.

Council members ranked these options, deciding the best was to create an independent police department. Second was to create a hybrid model with a police chief who “would engage other personnel through contracting or direct employment.”

Third was to fully contract police services through the county. Fourth was to create a public safety authority with other municipalities.

Last was to continue the existing arrangement with Douglas.

Council set up a three-member committee to investigate the options. The group, made up of now Mayor Ken Trester and council members Barry Johnson and Hess, surveyed residents. About 1,300 questionnaires were distributed to residents and business owners with 250 returned — 19 percent — in September. Respondents were mostly full-time residents, homeowners and 50 or older.

Residents said they feel safe and the police treat people fairly but need to develop better relations with the community.

Annual Report

The current police department investigated 2,911 complaints in 2017, according to its annual report, down 93 from 2016 but 9.9 percent (263.4 complaints) above the five-year average (2012-2016) of 2,647.6 complaints.

Saugatuck-Douglas police made 27 felony arrests, 213 misdemeanor arrests, handled 13 personal injury traffic crashes and 54 property damage traffic crashes.

Other cases included three criminal sexual conduct incidents, 21 assaults, 10 intimidation stalking incidents, one arson, five burglaries, 35 larcenies including three pickpocketing incidents and one motor vehicle theft.

Police also handled 28 violations of the controlled substance act and 11 liquor violations, according to the annual summary.

Officers made 1,571 traffic stops and issued 248 citations.

The report says officers made 3,660 contacts with businesses, made 17,042 personal contacts and conducted 6,617 property checks.