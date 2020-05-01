Saugatuck flood-control plan includes closing ramp

By Jim Hayden, Correspondent

Widespread flooding throughout the City of Saugatuck at the end of April will mean closure of the Spear Street boat launch as one way to keep the Kalamazoo River from inundating homes and businesses.

City council during a special meeting April 30 directed city staff to close the boat ramp, develop and implement plans to stop flooding on Water and Lucy streets as well as at the south end of Butler Street and at the Wicks Park restroom.

“These are our four No. 1’s,” said councilman Barry Johnson. “Let’s get busy.”

The city has budgeted $20,000 for flood relief work, but could add more money from its general, parks and street funds, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

“If you want to do them all, there is money to appropriate,” he said.

Flooding Problems

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in the Saugatuck area from Tuesday, April 28, to Thursday, April 30. Businesses and residents along the riverfront added sandbags to keep water out of their structures. By Thursday morning, parts of Water and Lucy streets were closed due to deep water.

“We’re experiencing severe flooding issues,” Mayor Ken Trester said at the beginning of the meeting, noting that the driveway into his condominium complex was flooded.

The rain exacerbated flooding due to record-high water levels in Lake Michigan. High winds and waves can push water up the Kalamazoo River, making the flooding worse.

At its Monday, April 27, regular meeting, council authorized city staff to meet with engineers to develop and implement plans to reduce flooding on Water and Lucy streets.

Water from the Kalamazoo River rises through storm sewer drains, covers the streets and threatens structures. Sandbags and pumps paid for in part by private residents have been forcing the water away from the intersection, which has been closed several times due to flooding.

The city plans to remove the current sets of sandbags, pumps and extension cords and add a Hesco System, a collapsible wire mesh container with heavy duty fabric that can be filled with sand or other material to hold back water. In addition, it will purchase a 3-inch diameter pumping system and determine if the system will be operated by city staff or a contractor.

Ranking Projects

Planning commissioner Marsha Casper developed a ranking system to help council decide which areas need immediate attention. The Water and Lucy streets flooding was the top priority.

The second highest rank was the Spear Street boat launch.

A report by Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph cited the boat launch as a significant point of entry for river water to get to Water Street during high-water events.

“River water will flow through the opening of the boat launch as well as ‘boil’ up through a catch basin on Water Street,” the report said.

“Those boat launches are water ramps to flood the downtown,” said councilwoman Holly Leo.

Council discussed adding water barriers that would be removed when river levels dropped but didn’t want city staff to be constantly moving barriers with the river fluctuations.

“I think we should just close it,” said councilwoman Jane Verplank. The entire council agreed.

The area will be blocked off with a barrier to hold back the river and the water that comes up through the catch basin.

Before the high water, the boat launch was a money-maker for the city which paid operators of the Star of Saugatuck boat ride to collect fees, maintain records and provide bathroom access to facilities on their property.

The city pays the operator 50 percent of all user fees collected.

Total revenue at the ramp dropped from a high of $7,778 in 2008 to $3,338 in 2017.

Council also ranked the south end of Butler Street and Wicks Park restrooms as needing immediate attention.

The end of Butler Street is under water after heavy rains and sandbags line the area, including along The Butler Restaurant.

The Wicks Park restroom, covered in an image of George Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” is heavily used throughout the summer, especially during free public concerts on Wednesday nights.

Water from the river backs up through a storm drain at the restrooms and floods the facility during high water and rain. Engineers will look at blocking the drain and pumping the surface water away after storms.

Sandbags

Council also authorized the department of public works to purchase a Quick-Fill Sandbagger for $4,600. The unit can fit on the back of a pickup truck and fill 12 40-pound sandbags in less than a minute, according to the company’s website.