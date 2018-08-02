Saugatuck football camp prepares players for upcoming season

Although more than a month of summer vacation remained before the start of school on Tuesday, Sept. 4, members of the Saugatuck football program began gearing up for the season on Monday, July 23.

Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn and his staff held their annual camp at Jarvis Memorial Stadium, spending five days with prospective players from seventh through 12th grade.

A total of 55 players participated in this year’s camp.

Saugatuck begins its season on Thursday, Aug. 23, as the Indians play host to Comstock. Fennville hosts Bridgman on that day.

Both teams also play on Thursday, Aug. 30—with Saugatuck at Watervliet and Fennville hosting Buchanan)—before moving to the customary Friday-night games beginning on September 7.

Saugatuck and Fennville are set to clash in the regular-season finale at Jarvis Memorial Stadium. (Photo provided)