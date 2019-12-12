Saugatuck girls’ basketball dominates in win over Lawton

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

LAWTON—A total-team effort led Saugatuck to its first victory of the season.

All eight players who suited up for the Indians found their way into the scoring column as Saugatuck posted the 60-24 win over host Lawton on Friday, Dec. 6.

“Our effort, energy and attitude were all at their best tonight,” said Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali, whose team evened its record at 1-1. “I saw a lot of good things from our team, most importantly how they played for one another.”

Zoe Myers led the scoring barrage for the Indians with 18 points. Karissa Moerler and Emma DeBoer joined her in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

On the defensive end, the Indians frustrated Lawton throughout the game.

“I was really proud of how well we played defense the entire game,” Tringali said.

Three days earlier, Saugatuck opened the season with a 35-25 loss to Holland Black River.

The Indians, who trailed by 10 points at the intermission, cut Black River’s lead in half, getting to within five points late in the third quarter. They would get no closer.

“We had a lot of new faces out there tonight who got their first taste of varsity basketball,” Tringali said. “Despite playing a little scared at times, they still played extremely hard and never quit.”

Emma Walker scored 15 points to lead Saugatuck.

“We will definitely grow from tonight’s game,” Tringali said.

Fennville 27 Delton 38

First-game jitters may have played a role in Fennville’s 38-27 loss to Delton on Friday, Dec. 6.

The Blackhawks managed only two points in the first quarter and never fully recovered.

“It was a slow start for our girls tonight,” first-year Fennville coach Josh Weimer said. “We had a lot of open looks—shots I know our girls can make and shots I will continue to encourage them to take— and they just weren’t falling.

“Delton stepped on the floor tonight with a game under their belt and it showed. It took us too long to get settled in and that starts with me getting them better prepared.”

Coryne Howard scored 11 points in the loss, followed by Lily Marquez with seven and Jackie Jaimes with three.