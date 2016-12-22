Saugatuck girls drop pair of games on hardwood

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WATERVLIET—Maddie Moore collected a double-double for the Saugatuck girls’ basketball team in its SAC crossover contest with Watervliet on Friday, Dec. 16, going for 13 points and 12 rebounds.

That was the good news for the Indians.

The bad news? Moore’s strong performance wasn’t enough to prevent Saugatuck from dropping their third straight game following a 2-0 start.

Watervliet went ahead to stay in the third quarter as Saugatuck suffered the 45-36 defeat.

Despite the outcome, Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali found it difficult to be too disappointed with his team.

“I felt we played really hard,” he said. “(Watervliet) is a team predicted to win our league and we hung with them the entire game. The last four minutes of the third quarter got away from us as they started to knock down some shots. But our effort was certainly there tonight.”

Moore did her best to try to help Saugatuck weather the storm in the third quarter, scoring seven of her points during the frame. It wasn’t enough, however.

Erin Stannis nearly gave the Indians a second double-double, finishing with eight points and matching Moore with 12 rebounds.

No other Indian scored more than the four points scored by Melissa Goodell.

“We’re really struggling shooting from the field right now,” Tringali said. “I’ve never seen so many rim-outs with our shots.

“Our kids spend a great deal of time working on their shot and I tell our shooters they need to have a short term memory and just keep shooting. Eventually that rim is going to look as big as the ocean. It’s just a matter of time.”

The rim certainly didn’t look that big three days earlier when the Indians lost a 31-17 decision to host Bangor on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Alexis Borst led Saugatuck with five points, while Moore had four to go with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

“We really must do a better job on valuing the basketball,” Tringali said. “That’s something we’re constantly working on. At this time we are just not a good enough team to overcome so many self-inflicted mistakes.

“Our kids work way too hard in practice, so I’m certain it will get better.”