Saugatuck girls shake off slow start, beat

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

The Saugatuck girls’ basketball team didn’t get off to the kind of start for which it was hoping when it hosted SAC Lakeshore rival Bloomingdale on Tuesday, Dec. 20, falling behind 10-2.

The rest of the game was much more to Indian coach Kevin Tringali’s liking.

Saugatuck recovered from its slow start to roll all over the Cardinals 66-39.

“This was our best overall team effort of the season thus far,” Tringali said. “It was very nice to see us share the ball like we did tonight.”

Eight Indians found their way into the scoring column, which brought a wide smile to Tringali’s face.

“We got everyone involved,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s something that will cåontinue.”

It will if Madelyn Moore, one of five sophomores in the Indians starting lineup, has anything to say about how the season will go.

Moore, who played on the varsity as a freshman, had a double-double with game highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds as Saugatuck picked up its third win in six tries this season.

“To get 12 rebounds from your point guard is pretty remarkable,” Tringali said.

Not that Moore was overly concerned about her personal stats.

“My job as the point guard is to try to get everyone involved,” Moore said.

And Moore did just that, as teammates Claire Stannis and Erin Stannis joined her in double figures by scoring 13 and 10 respective points.

Morgan Beckman and Alexis Borst each dropped in seven points, while Melissa Goodell added six.

Saugatuck dominated the glass, pulling down 50 rebounds to just 23 for Bloomingdale.

“We also had 12 steals, which was very pleasing,” Tringali said. “This is definitely a game we should be able to build on.”

After falling behind by eight points to open the game, the Indians took the lead for good at 11-10 on a pass from Erin Stannis to Borst for two points.

Saugatuck added to its lead from there, enjoying advantages of 28-14 at halftime and 49-25 after 24 minutes of play.

“We can be a very fun team to watch when we play like this,” said Moore, who has started every varsity game in her young prep career.

The team chemistry is already good for Saugatuck, according to Moore.

“I love my teammates,” she said. “We enjoy being together on and off the court.”

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi@gmail.com.