Saugatuck girl’s soccer team opens season with a pair of wins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Talk about starting the season on a high note.

Hosting Zion Christian on Thursday, March 21, the Saugatuck girls’ soccer team got goals from four different players in posting the 4-1 victory.

Maddie Moore, Alyvia Downer, Zoe Myers and Emma Walker each scored for the Indians. Delaney Dewey-Harney chipped in with an assist.

Emma DeBoer and Dayna Crough shared time in goal for Saugatuck.

The Indians hoped to continue their winning ways when Bridgman came to town on Monday, March 25. And they did just that.

A late goal from Karrisa Moerler broke open what had been a scoreless deadlock and lifted Saugatuck to the 1-0 win.

Moerler’s goal came with about five minutes remaining in the second half. Moore picked up the assist.

DeBoer and Crough again split time in goal, combining for two saves in the shutout effort.