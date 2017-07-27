Home Around Town Saugatuck grounds sky lanterns OKing code
Saugatuck grounds sky lanterns OKing code
Saugatuck grounds sky lanterns OKing code

Saugatuck grounds sky lanterns OKing code

Full bloom

Township, fire chief find common ground

Start and end

Free 'Cleaner Michigan' talk on tap here Aug. 2

Saugatuck puts hold on rain garden request

Single-car crash closes freeway lane

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Car accident/near-miss makes writer rethink life

Driver runs sign, causes 3-car crash

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Don’t look to the sky anymore for lanterns in the City of Saugatuck. Council Monday adopted the 2015 International Fire Code that bans the popular luminary.

The code provides the minimum requirements to ensure the safety of residents and emergency personnel, said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik.

“I do not see any negative impact on our communities with adoption of the 2015 edition,” Janik wrote in an email to City Manager Kirk Harrier. “Most revisions were editorial in nature. Codes were reorganized and clarified.” The city was already following 2012 IFC guidelines.

The ban on sky lanterns was one of the significant changes, Janik said.

The luminaries are made of paper and wire and use a small fire that creates hot air to lift the unit into the sky. When they land, they can cause fires, according to councilwoman Jane Verplank. The local fire department has responded to fires in trees caused by the lanterns.

“Now there’s nothing that stops them from doing it,” said Harrier, referring to people who launch the lanterns. The newly-adopted code gives police the power to prevent people from using the lanterns.

The dangers of the paper lanterns have come up at the state level as well.

Bill 4246 was introduced in the Michigan House in February to make it illegal to sell, ignite or release a sky lantern, which the bill describes as “an unmanned, self-contained luminary device that uses a balloon to become airborne and that while airborne has an open flame or other heat source.”

The bill is in the Committee for Regulatory Reform and has not made it to the House floor.

Douglas has already adopted the fire code update. Saugatuck Township is still considering it. The fire district serves all three municipalities.

 

