Saugatuck having fun

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s Venetian Festival Friday and Saturday drew record crowds to have fun and raise funds for charity in near-perfect summer weather. Friday’s concert, children’s games, food and beer tent attracted some 3,000 partiers. There were 97 entrants in Saturday’s dinghy poker run, eight lighted yachts took part in that evening’s boat parade, and uncounted thousands of viewers enjoyed fireworks afterwards. Proceeds will help CHYC continue helping needy people in the local community. More pictures inside. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)