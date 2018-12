Neither the Grinch nor rain dampened spirits at the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual “Whootville” Christmas Parade Saturday through downtown Saugatuck. Other fun included a Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association-sponsored Santa’s Workshop at the Coral Gables Annex, Tree-Lighting with Santa in the Village Square Children’s Park and day-long Candy Cane Game promotion among participating SDABA merchants. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)