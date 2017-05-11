Saugatuck increases parking fines

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Increases in parking fines are back on the fast track after a split vote by Saugatuck City Council Monday.

The increased rates will take effect by this summer after being published in a newspaper.

Councilman Ken Trester opposed the increases, saying tourists see the city as too aggressive on ticketing already. “I’d hate to add to our reputation,” he said.

Mayor Chris Peterson also opposed the hike, though she supported the increased fines for violations that hurt safety, such as illegal parking in a handicapped spot or blocking a fire lane.

“I’m not finding too many that overextend the reach of the city,” said councilman Bill Hess who supported the new rates.

Some current fines are “ridiculously low,” said Councilman Jeff Spangler.

Councilmen Barry Johnson and Mark Bekken also backed the new rates. Councilwoman Jane Verplank was absent.

The current fines had not been updated in 21 years and do not deter illegal parking, according to interim Saugatuck Douglas Police Chief Steve Kent.

Fees that are now $3, $5, $10 or $15 will increase to $25. Blocking fire hydrants or fire lanes will rise to $50 and tickets for illegally using a handicapped parking space, previously $50, will be $100.

A $3 fine for parking too far from the curb will jump to $25.

In other business, council approved the 2017-18 Saugatuck Township Fire District budget. The budget calls for an increase from 1.7 mills to 2 mills on property in the Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township.

Douglas and the township have also approved the budget.

A public hearing on the proposal is 4 p.m. June 19 at the fire station, 3342 Blue Star Highway. The 2017-18 operating and capital budgets are $871,781 and $292,949 respectively.