Saugatuck man, Jeremy J. Slenk, killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Saugatuck man, Jeremy J. Slenk, killed in alleged drunk driving crash

GANGES TWP.—A 42-year-old Saugatuck man was killed Sunday, March 12, in a car crash police said was caused by a drunk driver.

The man was identified as Jeremy J. Slenk.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 9:20 p.m. to 116th Avenue and 65th Street, where they found a pickup truck that had rolled over while traveling west on 116th Avenue.

Sheriff car

Slenk, who had been a passenger, was found to have been thrown from the pickup in the crash and had a severe head injury.

The female driver had minor injuries and police said had been wearing her seat belt, while Slenk had not.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo by West Michigan AirCare helicopter, but died there.

Police said evidence obtained from the driver showed she was intoxicated at the time of the crash and driving on a suspended license. After being treated and released at Holland Community Hospital, she was jailed at Allegan County Corrections Center to await arraignment on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while license suspended causing death. Her name was withheld before her arraignment.

Michigan Sate Police, AMR Ambulance and the Ganges Township Fire Department also assisted in dealing with the crash.

