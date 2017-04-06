Saugatuck Masons put lodge up for sale

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Lodge No. 328 of the Free & Accepted Masons is selling its 3150 Blue Star Hwy. building.

Members voted March 21 to list the 6,160-square facility, built on 1.09 acres in 1970, for business reasons, member Ron Clark told The Commercial Record.

“The Masons are like a brotherhood,” Clark said. “We are not a religion, although we have Christian principles. The pressure of making maintenance payments was straining our camaraderie.

“The decision was hard for us,” he continued. “The Saugatuck chapter will not go away. We may meet in Fennville’s lodge until we find a new local meeting place. We will see.”

The blue sheet metal-surfaced building — which includes a kitchen, two bathrooms, hall used for meetings, rentals and fundraisers, plus surrounding parking — was listed early this week with Shoreline Realtors of Douglas for $289,000.

The Saugatuck Lodge first emerged from the Douglas Dutcher Lodge with a consecration ceremony Jan. 26, 1876. The Douglas Lodge later merged with the Fennville Dutcher Lodge.

The Saugatuck Masonic Lodge marked its centennial, says a plaque in front of its now-for-sale structure, the same year as the Grand Lodge sesquicentennial and United States bicentennial “in a re-consecration with a full complement of Grand Officers in attendance.

“The citation stressed the excellence of the Lodge’s programs held during the triple anniversary year,” the plaque declares.