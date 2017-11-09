Saugatuck men donate $50K to fight LGBT homelessness

Saugatuck residents David Balas, Jim Sellman, George Stoutin and David Heilman recently joined the fight against LGBT youth homelessness with major gifts to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation’s Our LGBT Fund.

Since its 2014 creation by Shelley Padnos and Carol Sarosik, the fund has grown to more than $600,000, said Foundation Vice President of PR & Marketing Ashley René Lee.

With a primary focus of addressing LGBT youth homelessness over the next three years, the fund in 2017 has awarded grants totaling $47,500 to Arbor Circle, Grand Rapids Trans Foundation, Out on the Lakeshore and Well House.

“Partnering with Our LGBT Fund presents a great opportunity for Jim and I to not only show our friends and neighbors that these are real problems that must be addressed, but to also collaborate with many others in coming up with solutions,” said Balas.

“Hearing that significant portions of our LGBT youth are facing homelessness issues demonstrated to us that much more needs to be done in this area.”

Forty percent of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBT, said Lee, representing a significant disparity from the estimated 7 percent youth population that identify as LGBT.

LGBT youth most commonly experience homelessness because of family conflict, she continued. Once they are out of their homes, LGBT youth are at a greater risk for victimization, unsafe sexual practices and mental health issues than non-LGBT youth experiencing homelessness.

“It’s important,” said Stoutin, “to, if you can, deal with the root cause of things as opposed to just giving money to symptoms. One of the things that drew David and I to the fund was the attempt to not just help with current issues, but to prevent issues in the future.”

For more information about the fund, visit grfoundation.org/community-leadership-initiatives/lgbt-fund.