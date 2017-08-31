Home Around Town Saugatuck officials ‘pull Rep. Upton’s chain’
Saugatuck officials 'pull Rep. Upton's chain'
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, is used to people “pulling his chain,” i.e. lobbying for legislative support.

Last Thursday he had a chance to return the favor, helping crank Saugatuck’s historic chain ferry across the Kalamazoo River while city officials made their case to relax current federal regulations regarding captain licensing for the vessel.

The need for change is pressing because longtime ferry operator Marilyn Starring is retiring at the end of this summer. The city contracts with the Star of Saugatuck owner for vessel operation.

Without Starring or another U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain licensed operator, the city itself could end up running the iconic tourist attraction and running into complex federal rules.

The Saugatuck Chain Ferry is the only manually-operated passenger chain ferry in the United States. It began operation in 1857, 160 years ago.

The Coast Guard has jurisdiction over requirements for the chain ferry crew. Because there are no other vessels similar to it, those standards are costly to meet and apply to much larger vessels.

City council Aug. 14 passed a resolution asking Upton plus U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabe-now and Gary Peters to ease ferry regulations.

Upton Thursday “got it.” “I think there’s a way we can be of help here,” he said.

 

