Saugatuck Ok’s alcohol sales at boat rental business

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

A request to sell alcohol at a boat rental business sailed through the Saugatuck City Council Monday.

John Sharar of Retro Boat Rentals LLC, 730 Water St., said the on-site sales will help protect his boats and the safety of people on the Kalamazoo River.

Without the on-location sale of alcohol, Sharar had no control over what types or how much alcohol people could bring on the boats. Holding up a large cup with a lid and straw, like many cups his customers would take on the boats, he told the council, “I have no idea what’s in it.”

By requiring boat rental customers to purchase alcohol at his location, he maintains control of what they take on the water.

With the liquor license, his customers can take only beer and wine — not hard liquor— on the boats.

“This certainly comes with a lot of responsibility,” he said. “This enhances the safety of our operation.”

The first-year business had 700 boat rentals last summer with no incidents, according to Sharar.

All the rare classic runabout boats have been retrofitted with electric motors and average speeds about 4 mph, according to the company’s website retroboatrentals.com.

The city does not have the authority to approve the SDM Class C liquor license — that’s the state’s responsibility — but council OK’d a special land use request for alcohol sales. The planning commission approved the request Oct. 19 with the provision that the business operate only between dawn and dusk.

 

