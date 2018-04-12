Saugatuck OKs boat ramp collection contract

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council Monday approved an agreement with Star of Saugatuck owners to operate the city-owned boat ramp at Spear and Water streets.

The city splits the revenue, keeping half and paying the other half to Bruce and Marilyn Starring for collecting the ramp fees, maintaining records of the users, allowing ramp users access to their restrooms and overseeing the ramp area.

The contract is for three years, March through November.

The Starrings operate paddleboat tours from their building, 716 Water St., next to the ramp, making it easier to gather the fees than if another business collected the money.

“It’s not feasible to have someone sit there and collect revenue,” said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

Total ramp revenue has dropped from a high of $7,778 in 2008 to $3,338 in 2017.

One reason for the decline is the lack of parking, according to Harrier. There is no off-street or designated parking areas for boat trailers.

“If you bring a boat, you don’t want to drive around for an hour-and-a-half looking for parking,” Harrier said. Many boaters go across the lake to Douglas, using the Union Street boat launch where there is parking for vehicles and trailers.