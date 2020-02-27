Saugatuck OKs fire dock, neighbor protests
BY JIM HAYDEN
CORRESPONDENT
The Saugatuck Township
Fire District boat dock along
the Kalamazoo River could
be reconfigured into an “L”
shape, but a neighboring
business owner is giving the
plan an “F” because, she
said, it could hurt the company’s
bottom line.
Saugatuck City Council
Monday unanimously approved
the new fire boat
dock lease for 10 years at the
end of Lucy and Water
streets and the permit application
for the new dock configuration.
Members also unanimously
approved a one-year
lease agreement with Todo
LLC for use of part of the
street end by Retro Boat
Rentals, 730 Water St.
Retro Boat Rentals wanted
more space to dock its boats.
“We believe the new fire
dock needs to be built,”
Retro Boats co-owner Lauren
Stanton-Sharar told
council. “We just wish it was
a little farther away from us.
It’s really tough for our
boats to get in and out of
there.”
The location has been used
by the fire department for 19
years and is the deepest spot
available for the vessels. It is
also an equal distance from
Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo
Lake, according to
Councilman Mark Bekken.
“It makes it ideal to respond
to problems at either,”
he said.
Bekken was a member of
the Water/Lucy Street-End
Committee, appointed in December
to look into Retro Boat’s request to use the area
where the fire boat is docked.
The business had not used
the area before. Its documents
submitted to the planning
commission called the view of
electric boats “a more welcoming
site for people” than
the fire boats, “aging dock and
wooden fence.”
Councilwoman Garnet
Lewis questioned the fire
dock’s location, saying she had
not seen data showing the current
site is the best one, noting
engineers had not done a
study. She also questioned the
impact of flooding due to high
water levels on the docks.
Councilwoman Holly Leo
said she had not seen data on
water depths and that the fire
dock could harm Retro Boat
Rentals. “We’re boxing them
in,” she said.
On Monday, the city approved
a one-year, 15-foot
area for use by Retro Boat
Rentals for a fee of $1,018.80.
Mayor Ken Trester, who also
served on the Water/Lucy
Street-End Committee, noted
the fire department agreed not
to moor its boat except in
emergencies on the south side
of the dock closest to Retro
Boat Rentals’ portion, giving
the company’s customers another
15 feet to use.
“That’s 30 feet. We all
thought that was a pretty
good compromise,” he said.
The fire department still
needs to apply the state department
of Environment, Great
Lakes and Energy for a permit
to change the dock’s current
straight shape to an “L” one.
In other business, council:
- Moved its regularly
scheduled meeting from 7
p.m. March 9 to 7 p.m.
March 11 at city hall to accommodate
the March 10
presidential primary,
- Approved $4,800 for a
professional services agreement
with engineers Fleis
and Vandenbrink to develop
a public performance space
in Wicks Park. Council accepted
a $100,000 donation
in December from the David
Balas Jim Sellman Living
Trust for a new band shell in
the riverside park.
- Approved April 24 as Arbor
Day in the city. The proclamation
is needed to
secure the designation of
Tree City USA.
- OK’d poverty exemption
and income guidelines for
2020 to be used by the board
of review for granting exemptions
from property taxes on
principal residences. The
guidelines follow federal
poverty income standards that
include one person with an income
of $12,490; two with
$16,910 and four with $25,750
and assets less than 20 percent
of reported income.
- Approved a special event
application from the
Saugatuck Center for the
Arts to hold a 2020 Adventure
Climb Up Mt. Baldhead
event on March 28.