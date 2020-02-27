Saugatuck OKs fire dock, neighbor protests

BY JIM HAYDEN

CORRESPONDENT

The Saugatuck Township

Fire District boat dock along

the Kalamazoo River could

be reconfigured into an “L”

shape, but a neighboring

business owner is giving the

plan an “F” because, she

said, it could hurt the company’s

bottom line.

Saugatuck City Council

Monday unanimously approved

the new fire boat

dock lease for 10 years at the

end of Lucy and Water

streets and the permit application

for the new dock configuration.

Members also unanimously

approved a one-year

lease agreement with Todo

LLC for use of part of the

street end by Retro Boat

Rentals, 730 Water St.

Retro Boat Rentals wanted

more space to dock its boats.

“We believe the new fire

dock needs to be built,”

Retro Boats co-owner Lauren

Stanton-Sharar told

council. “We just wish it was

a little farther away from us.

It’s really tough for our

boats to get in and out of

there.”

The location has been used

by the fire department for 19

years and is the deepest spot

available for the vessels. It is

also an equal distance from

Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo

Lake, according to

Councilman Mark Bekken.

“It makes it ideal to respond

to problems at either,”

he said.

Bekken was a member of

the Water/Lucy Street-End

Committee, appointed in December

to look into Retro Boat’s request to use the area

where the fire boat is docked.

The business had not used

the area before. Its documents

submitted to the planning

commission called the view of

electric boats “a more welcoming

site for people” than

the fire boats, “aging dock and

wooden fence.”

Councilwoman Garnet

Lewis questioned the fire

dock’s location, saying she had

not seen data showing the current

site is the best one, noting

engineers had not done a

study. She also questioned the

impact of flooding due to high

water levels on the docks.

Councilwoman Holly Leo

said she had not seen data on

water depths and that the fire

dock could harm Retro Boat

Rentals. “We’re boxing them

in,” she said.

On Monday, the city approved

a one-year, 15-foot

area for use by Retro Boat

Rentals for a fee of $1,018.80.

Mayor Ken Trester, who also

served on the Water/Lucy

Street-End Committee, noted

the fire department agreed not

to moor its boat except in

emergencies on the south side

of the dock closest to Retro

Boat Rentals’ portion, giving

the company’s customers another

15 feet to use.

“That’s 30 feet. We all

thought that was a pretty

good compromise,” he said.

The fire department still

needs to apply the state department

of Environment, Great

Lakes and Energy for a permit

to change the dock’s current

straight shape to an “L” one.

In other business, council:

Moved its regularly

scheduled meeting from 7

p.m. March 9 to 7 p.m.

March 11 at city hall to accommodate

the March 10

presidential primary,

Approved $4,800 for a

professional services agreement

with engineers Fleis

and Vandenbrink to develop

a public performance space

in Wicks Park. Council accepted

a $100,000 donation

in December from the David

Balas Jim Sellman Living

Trust for a new band shell in

the riverside park.

Approved April 24 as Arbor

Day in the city. The proclamation

is needed to

secure the designation of

Tree City USA.

OK’d poverty exemption

and income guidelines for

2020 to be used by the board

of review for granting exemptions

from property taxes on

principal residences. The

guidelines follow federal

poverty income standards that

include one person with an income

of $12,490; two with

$16,910 and four with $25,750

and assets less than 20 percent

of reported income.

Approved a special event

application from the

Saugatuck Center for the

Arts to hold a 2020 Adventure

Climb Up Mt. Baldhead

event on March 28.