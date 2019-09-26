Saugatuck OKs increased holiday lighting money

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Christmas is three months away but Saugatuck City Council has already started its holiday shopping, buying lights for 35 downtown trees.

Members Monday hired Chips Groundcover LLC of Holland for $9,710 to install warm white LED bulbs on trees by the weekend before Thanksgiving. The contract is for three years.

The city received bids from five companies for 25 trees ranging from the lowest of $6,850 from Chips to a high of $14,600. Chips included an addendum for 10 more trees, which council members liked.

“The intention is to grow it,” Councilwoman Catherine Simon said about the lighting. Simon led a group of community members who examined ways to update the current lighting scheme, which is about 20 years old.

Earlier this month council increased the lighting budget from $9,000 to $15,000. The $5,290 remaining of the $15,000 will be used to update electrical boxes and services for the displays, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

The city installs and maintains other holiday lights in parks and puts up lighted wreaths and garlands on light poles. The department of public works also handles the new portable lighting tree at the end of Butler Street.

Overall, the city spends $9,800 on these projects, according to city documents.

In other business Monday night, council:

Approved raising its match from $251,000 to $275,000 in hopes of receiving a $551,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to make improvements to Mount Baldhead Park.

The city scored low on a preliminary examination of the application from the state, so it raised the match in hopes of bettering its chances for the grant.

The state will announce the awards in October.