Saugatuck OK’s invasive species attack

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city will continue to be a battlefield in the fight against invasive species this year and next.

City council approved an agreement with the Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway and the West Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Aug. 15 to attack phragmites and Japanese knotweed within 100 feet of the Kalamazoo River.

“Both phragmites and Japanese knotweed are incredibly efficient at spreading through sprouting from cuttings,” city manager Kirk Harrier wrote in a memo to council. “This means that boat traffic, weather events or even normal water movement can dislodge and relocate downstream.”

The multi-year treatment is designed to reduce the spread of these species along the river.

There is no cost to the city. Funding is from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources under the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.

Treatment includes both public and private property.

Last August, the city approved treatment to fight Japanese knotweed growing in Mount Baldhead Park along Perryman Street. The Ottawa Conservation District injected chemicals into the stem of the plants because city officials were wary of problems with spraying.

The plant, which can grow through asphalt and destroy roads, cannot be cut or burned — both methods will only spread the invasive.

Japanese knotweed — Fallopia japonica — was introduced from Asia in the late 1800s as an ornamental plant, according to the DNR. It forms dense plant areas that limit light and nutrients, killing native plants. It can also contribute to erosion and flooding when its fibrous stems wash into water during high water times.

Spraying at another site on Mount Baldhead unintentionally destroyed trees and other plants in 2011.

In that year, the Land Conservancy of West Michigan applied herbicide to the side of the dune to kill Oriental bittersweet, an invasive species from China, Japan and Korea brought to the United States in the 1860s. The invasive vine can strangle trees, cutting off the flow of water and nutrients.

The herbicide was absorbed by surrounding tree roots, killing some trees and stressing others that died due to a hot spring followed by freezing temperatures and drought

The area is being restored.

A variety of phragmites is native to Michigan, but the invasive ones hurt wetlands and coastal areas “by crowding out native plants and animals, blocking shoreline views, reducing access for swimming, fishing, and hunting and can create fire hazards from dry plant material,” according to the state’s invasive species website.