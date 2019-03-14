Home Around Town Saugatuck OK’s June 29 ‘Shakespeare in the Park’
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Saugatuck, Saugatuck, wherefore art thou on a June 29 Shakespeare in the Park event?
City council Monday
approved a letter of understanding with the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau to reserve Coghlin Park June 28-30 for a mini Renaissance festival to be highlighted by a performance of “Romeo and Juliet” that Saturday, admission free.
The CVB envisions setting up the lakefront park with six tents, eight tables, stages, a small beer tent, food and gelato trucks plus other themed entertainment such as music and a juggler.
Snowfence would enclose the park per state liquor control standards. Four portable toilets and as many recycling/trash cans would be provided. The public will be invited to bring blankets and folding chairs to set up in front of the stage.
The Bureau agrees to adhere to city guidelines for parks use including approval by the Saugatuck Township Fire District, valid Michigan Liquor Control Commission and insurance certificates.
Saturday’s festival would run from 6 until 10 p.m. and include a two-hour performance by Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Co. of the Bard’s tragic tale about star-crossed lovers starting at 7 and concluding as real stars in the sky come out.
The CVB’s “Art of Shakespeare” weekend will also include free Pigeon Creek mini-performances Friday, June 28, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 29, at noon in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club; plus Sunday, June 30, at noon in the Saugatuck-Douglas History Museum.
Grand Haven-based Pigeon Creek is Michigan’s only year-round touring professional Shakespeare company.
From 1998 to 2007, it produced plays outdoors in Ottawa County parks during summers. In 2008, the company expanded to performing throughout the year.
Pigeon Creek now produces four mainstage plays per season plus numerous staged readings, performances of Shakespearean scenes and education programs.
The June 29 show will be its “Romeo and Juliet” season opener. Other 2019 mainstage shows will be Shakespeare’s “Richard III” and “Twelfth Night,” plus Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”
For more information, visit pcshakespeare.com.

