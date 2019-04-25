Home Around Town Saugatuck OK’s New Holland tasting room
Saugatuck OK’s New Holland tasting room
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Saugatuck OK’s New Holland tasting room

0
saugsign
now viewing

Saugatuck OK’s New Holland tasting room

4-25 Easter sisters 6x-cr
now playing

Bonnet bounty for all ages

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township tumult: manager/ZA, supervisor quit

douglas
now playing

Douglas eyes retail, housing plans

4-25 Burr formal portrait 4x-cr
now playing

Kuklafest fetes Tillstrom puppetry May 3-5

4-25 CFL pack 6x-cr
now playing

Packing it in for hungry children

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

'Jeopardy' now must-watch TV

saugsign
now playing

Will PUD work for Water Street housing, views?

4-25 DES art show 5x-cr
now playing

DES art show benefit on tap May 1

By Jim Hayden
Correspondent
Saugatuck City Council Monday recommended the state approve a tasting room license for New Holland Brewing Co. to be in the former Del Sol site, 201 Culver St.
The city approval will be sent to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, which makes the final decision.
The brewing company, based at 684 Commerce Court, Holland, will do retail sales and offer a tasting room for its products. The site should be open by July 4, New Holland’s David White told council.
In other business, members:

• Approved a food and beverage tasting event June 1 hosted by Eat Drink SDF at the parking lot adjacent to Wicks Park on Water Street.

• Approved hosting the annual Venetian Festival July 26-28 at Coghlin Park. The Cow Hill Yacht Club-sponsored event include dancing, music and a beer tent July 26 and a water ski demonstration, boat parade and fireworks on July 27.

• Approved a free movie night Aug. 16 sponsored by Mill Pond Realty at Coghlin Park.

• Approved reserved parking on Water Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 for the Ferrari Club of America. About 25 vehicles will be on display on Water Street south of Mason Street.

Related Posts
4-25 Easter sisters 6x-cr

Bonnet bounty for all ages

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Township tumult: manager/ZA, supervisor quit

Publisher 0
douglas

Douglas eyes retail, housing plans

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video