Saugatuck OK’s New Holland tasting room

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council Monday recommended the state approve a tasting room license for New Holland Brewing Co. to be in the former Del Sol site, 201 Culver St.

The city approval will be sent to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, which makes the final decision.

The brewing company, based at 684 Commerce Court, Holland, will do retail sales and offer a tasting room for its products. The site should be open by July 4, New Holland’s David White told council.

In other business, members:

• Approved a food and beverage tasting event June 1 hosted by Eat Drink SDF at the parking lot adjacent to Wicks Park on Water Street.

• Approved hosting the annual Venetian Festival July 26-28 at Coghlin Park. The Cow Hill Yacht Club-sponsored event include dancing, music and a beer tent July 26 and a water ski demonstration, boat parade and fireworks on July 27.

• Approved a free movie night Aug. 16 sponsored by Mill Pond Realty at Coghlin Park.

• Approved reserved parking on Water Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 for the Ferrari Club of America. About 25 vehicles will be on display on Water Street south of Mason Street.