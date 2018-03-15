Saugatuck OK’s police contract with sheriff

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council approved a contract Monday to receive police services from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The controversial change from the current contract with Douglas begins this summer.

“I’m excited about this,” said Councilwoman Jane Verplank. “Thinking outside the box is good.”

Councilman Jeff Spangler was the one vote against the contract.

“I strongly believe if we provide less coverage we should have a strong mandate from our constituents,” said Spangler, who opposed the change in February when the council decided to end its 20-year relationship with the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department. Another survey of residents should have been done, he said.

Despite his opposition to the change, Spangler encouraged people to support the new officers.

The contract with the sheriff’s department is for three years and starts July 1. Each of the four deputies under contract costs a total of $102,902.81. The city will pay 75 percent of the cost — $77,177.11 per year per deputy. For four deputies, that’s $308,708.44.

The cost of uniforms and extra patrols for downtown and Oval Beach have been factored into the total costs, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

Under the current police agreement with Douglas, Saugatuck pays $550,000 for law enforcement services this year, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Saugatuck during the summer.

The city expects to get two police vehicles from the current Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department under terms spelled out in the contract, Harrier said.

The SDPD, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a budget of $1.28 million. Last month, Saugatuck city council voted to dissolve the agreement with Douglas, citing a savings of more than $220,000 in the first year.

The move sparked an emotional response from some residents, including one person who threatened a recall of any council member who supported a change in police.

The sheriff’s department agreement states the deputies are independent contractors and the county covers all compensation and fringe benefits, including state and federal taxes.

The contract explicitly states the deputies “will not provide 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week coverage.”

Saugatuck officials say the plan to contract with the sheriff’s office is a “staffing to need” approach compared to the Douglas approach of “staffing to cover 24/7.” Now, residents in Saugatuck and Douglas have an officer on duty all day, every day.

Under the sheriff’s department contract, the city will be covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but not always by the deputy contracted or paid for by the city. During some hours statistically low on crime, Saugatuck would be covered by a deputy who covers the six-township area of northwest Allegan County and a sergeant.

Officers under the new contract will work a 14-day tour of duty for 84 hours. The city will pay any overtime for “special events that occur outside of the normal course of law enforcement activity.”

Officers will also respond to calls outside the city limits as determined by the sheriff’s department, according to the contract.

Douglas will reduce its eight-officer department by half, laying off four full- time officers.