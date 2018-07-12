Saugatuck OKs sidewalk beer and wine

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Diners in Saugatuck can now have beer and wine outdoors at approved restaurant locations on city sidewalks.

City council changed its ordinance Monday to allow serving alcohol at licensed outdoor seating areas in the city right-of-way without a fence or other enclosure. The state had previously required such boundaries, but recently changed the rule.

“People want to have a glass of wine and watch people go by and have a beer with their pizza,” said Chuck Myers, co-owner with Chris Wilson of Scooters Cafe and Pizzeria, 322 Culver St.

Scooters is one of four licensed businesses with outdoor seating on city property. The others are Wicks Park Bar and Grill, 449 Water St.; Grow, 302 Culver St.; and Loco Burrito, 322 Culver St., according to city documents.

Scooters has not been serving alcohol to outdoor customers because of the Michigan law, Myers said.

There have been no problems with restaurants using city rights-of-way, council members said. If problems arise from serving alcohol, the city can revoke the restaurant’s license, said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

In other business Monday, approved an updated list of financial institutions it does business with, adding Horizon Bank.

The list also includes Chemical Bank, Macatawa Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington National Bank, Mercantile Bank, MBIA Asset Management, Chase Bank, Grand River Bank and Old National Bank.