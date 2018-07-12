Home Around Town Saugatuck OKs sidewalk beer and wine
Saugatuck OKs sidewalk beer and wine
Saugatuck OKs sidewalk beer and wine

Saugatuck OKs sidewalk beer and wine

A festive Fourth

First History Center head Nietering to move on

Fennville may name Main 'Birkholz Way'

No easy fix for Saugatuck's Park Street

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Fake news still pervades Facebook

Hot fun at first Rotary July 4 Waterfront Fest

Saugatuck council opts for second look at pot

Governor taps local fire chief for state council

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Diners in Saugatuck can now have beer and wine outdoors at approved restaurant locations on city sidewalks.

City council changed its ordinance Monday to allow serving alcohol at licensed outdoor seating areas in the city right-of-way without a fence or other enclosure. The state had previously required such boundaries, but recently changed the rule.

“People want to have a glass of wine and watch people go by and have a beer with their pizza,” said Chuck Myers, co-owner with Chris Wilson of Scooters Cafe and Pizzeria, 322 Culver St.

Scooters is one of four licensed businesses with outdoor seating on city property. The others are Wicks Park Bar and Grill, 449 Water St.; Grow, 302 Culver St.; and Loco Burrito, 322 Culver St., according to city documents.

Scooters has not been serving alcohol to outdoor customers because of the Michigan law, Myers said.

There have been no problems with restaurants using city rights-of-way, council members said. If problems arise from serving alcohol, the city can revoke the restaurant’s license, said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

In other business Monday, approved an updated list of financial institutions it does business with, adding Horizon Bank.

The list also includes Chemical Bank, Macatawa Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington National Bank, Mercantile Bank, MBIA Asset Management, Chase Bank, Grand River Bank and Old National Bank.

A festive Fourth

First History Center head Nietering to move on

Fennville may name Main 'Birkholz Way'

