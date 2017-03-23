Saugatuck pitches alternative bridge trail plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There’s more than one way to create a non-motorized trail across Blue Star Bridge. Saugatuck city, which denied support March 13 for designs pitched by Douglas, has come back to its neighbor city with a proposed alternative means of crossing the span between them.

Douglas City Council voiced interest Monday in Saugatuck engineer Fleis & VandenBrink’s proposed option of extending the 7-foot sidewalk on the bridge’s northwest side to 14 feet, the width required to receive federal grants to build such a trail, plus a decorative railing between it and motorized traffic lanes.

Douglas — recipient of a $427,000 federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant secured by Friends of the Blue Star Trail to extend its path on the west side of Blue Star Highway from Center Street north across the bridge to Lake Street in Saugatuck — had presented its neighbor earlier two options. Neither incorporated the sidewalk.

One would have reduced motorized traffic from three to two lanes, the other maintained it at three 10-foot-wide lanes: north, south and a center section.

The Saugatuck council voted 6-0 March 13 not to support either, voicing safety and traffic concerns. Douglas, needing to submit its CMAQ plans to the Michigan Department of Transportation by mid-March, thereupon scaled back its project to end at Main Street.

“We don’t have money for a further study,” Douglas City Manager Bill LeFevere told his council Monday. “The ball is in Saugatuck’s court on this new proposal.

“Their structural analysis will consider the amount of sidewalk weight added to a bridge that is already cantilevered,” LeFevere said.

Saugatuck council members cited Fleis engineer Jonathan Moxey’s March 10 letter, a copy of which was provided to Douglas City Council Monday, in their decision.

“A traffic study using accepted practice traffic analysis should be performed to allow for a proper review of the traffic impacts of the proposed project,” wrote Moxey. “Without (one), we are unable to comment on the potential traffic impacts and the associated adequacy of the proposed geometrics.

“The concept includes a green space, which appears to be curbed,” the Saugatuck engineer continued. “The area will likely require more maintenance than the current grassy tree line. Unless it is otherwise agreed, it is our understanding that the maintenance and repair of the improvements located in the City of Saugatuck’s jurisdiction would be the city’s responsibility.

“There is an existing catch basin in the area of the proposed green space. Without benefit of a topographic survey, it may be difficult to adequately design the drainage and other aspects of the green space area and the transition from the bridge to the sidewalk.

“There will be bikers that want to continue north on Blue Star without maneuvering through Saugatuck. This would create a dangerous crossing of Blue Star at Lake Street without a stop or crosswalk with the appropriate signage.

“We understand that if changes are not made to the bridge, Douglas would construct a crosswalk on the Douglas side of the bridge. This would likely be a safer crossing point (assuming comparable signage is provided), as Lake Street is located on a curve in Blue

Star Highway and speeds tend to decrease as vehicles approach the bridge and Douglas area.

“Blue Star Highway is classified as a minor arterial roadway and has an average daily traffic count of approximately 10,000 vehicles per day. According to AASHTO’s (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets, ‘lane widths for urban arterials may vary from 10 to 12 feet. Lane widths of 19 feet may be used in more constrained areas where truck and buys volumes are relatively low and speeds are less than 35 mph. Lane widths of 11 feet are used quite extensively for urban arterial street designs. The 12-foot lane widths are desirable, where practical, on high-speed, free-flowing principal arterials.’

“Blue Star appears to fall within the 11-foot criteria, which is the basis for current striping. A design exception would likely be required for the 100 foot lane width on this and any future MDOT-Federal Highway Administration-funded project.

“One of the alternatives mentioned by council is extending the existing 7-foot concrete sidewalk on the northwest side of the bridge to 14 feet plus width to support a decorative railing. This would involve reworking the deck and sidewalk drainage and an analysis of the bridge superstructure, however it is likely feasible. This would increase the clear width of the bridge from the 30 feet proposed to approximately 37 feet and provide a simpler transition to the sidewalk between the bridge and Lake Street.

“Based on the topographic information obtained for the bridge rehabilitation project several years ago, it appears that the sidewalk between the bridge and Lake Street could be widened to 10 feet without removing the trees by installing a short retaining wall and protective fence.

“Final approval of the change should not be given until detailed construction drawings can be reviewed and comments addressed,” Moxey’s letter said.

Based on that, Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier emailed LeFevere March 14 to determine if Douglas is interested in discussing the widened-sidewalk alternative mentioned in the letter.

“In relation to our CMAQ project, there is no further action we are requesting,” LeFevere replied March 16. “Thank you for your input in the review process.

“Connectivity remains an important issue that needs to be addressed and your proposal to extend the sidewalk may, with further analysis, be a solution that the Douglas City Council will support.

“I will bring this up at our next council meeting to see if there is agreement for you to include the Douglas half of the bridge in your engineers’ analysis of the concept,” LeFevere said.

Saugatuck city officials plan to meet at their Thursday, March 23, workshop with Friends of the Blue Star Trail engineer Tim Stewart of Hurley & Stewart LLC to work out a way to avoid routing bicyclists to Lake and State streets.

Stewart presented new plans March 13 that take the trail from the bridge, across Lake Street on the west side of Blue Star to Maple Street to connect with the Saugatuck Township portion of the trail.

The township began setting out barrels Monday for CMAQ-funded work on a link between North Street and Old Allegan Road. The nonprofit Friends, who helped secure that grant as well, eventually hope to complete a 20-mile trail from South Haven to the township’s existing trail, which in turn connects to one running north-south through Laketown Township.

Stewart’s new proposal for Saugatuck city would move a guard rail closer to the road and put the trail on the west side of that barrier. Some engineering would be needed because of a steep ravine, he said.

This alternate route would not impact Saugatuck’s iconic neon artist palette welcome sign on the corner of Lake and Blue Star in any major way, said Mayor Chris Peterson. Some bricks would have to be moved but not the sign itself, she said.

This plan would eliminate the need to remove trees along Lake Street and avoid possible problems with parked vehicles on State Street, Stewart said.

“This is a process,” Stewart said.