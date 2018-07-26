Home Around Town Saugatuck praises, raises city manager
Saugatuck praises, raises city manager
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council is pleased with City Manager Kirk Harrier’s job performance, ranking him as an overall 4.7 out of 5 and increasing his salary by about 11 percent to $100,000.

“It’s a glowing performance review,” said Mayor Ken Trester at Monday’s council meeting. This is the first time in several years council has done an extensive manager review, he added.

“I’m very proud to have Kirk as our manager,” said Councilman Barry Johnson.

Harrier’s compensation increased from $90,000 to $100,000 a year with full benefits after the council unanimously approved the new contract Monday night.

Members evaluated Harrier on a scale of 1 (the lowest) to 5 (the highest) in 10 categories — Quality of work, Planning/problem solving, Interpersonal relations, Organization, Communication, Job knowledge, Work attitudes/ethics, Supervision/leadership, Financial management and Goals and accomplishments.

Harrier received his lowest grade — a three from one council member — in work attitudes/ethics. Otherwise, he received fours and fives.

Two council members gave Harrier fives in each of the 10 categories. One member did not rank Harrier in any categories.

Council members said Harrier is well prepared, is “always ahead of the curve and regularly brings topics to the council’s attention that should be addressed,” knows how to get things done, is “laser focused,” has been instrumental is getting more than $250,000 in grants, communicates well and is a “great watchdog of taxpayer money.”

One member praised him for the recent police transition. Harrier “guided the city through a difficult police project that kept Saugatuck citizens informed and satisfied with decisions made,” according to city documents.

“You deserve high, high praise on how everything’s handled,” said Councilwoman Chris Peterson Monday.

Harrier has been manager since April 2006.

 

