Saugatuck preparing for July 1 police switch

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck’s new police officers will be getting to know the town this week before they officially take over public safety duties next week.

“You will see some Allegan Coun-ty cars around. Don’t be alarmed,” City Manager Kirk Harrier told city council at its Monday meeting.

Harrier will introduce sheriff’s deputies Meredith Visser, Janel Hagerty, Rob Flokstra and Jason Kruithoff to city residents and businesses before they begin patrols Sunday, July 1, when the 20-year policing agreement between Saugatuck and Douglas ends.

Council agreed in March to contract with the sheriff’s department for police coverage in order to save more than $200,000 in the first year. The new budget allots $391,500 for police coverage.

Saugatuck and Douglas are still working out the details of dissolving the current Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, including the distribution of equipment.

Douglas will continue its own department but with fewer officers as of Sunday.

Harrier plans to spend “every waking hour on law enforcement stuff” this week, he said. He has already met with sheriff’s officials about weekend coverage and will meet next week in anticipation of July 4 coverage. The town will be packed with tourists enjoying a parade, music, food and fireworks at dusk.

Because of the drop in policing costs, some council members wanted to lower the city’s millage rate, according to Councilman Mark Bekken. That action, though, was not taken. The charter operating millage rate, adjusted for the mandatory Headlee rollback, will remain 11.9013.

On Monday council unanimously approved the overall 2018-2019 budget of about $5.4 million, up from the previous year’s $4.8 million because of road repairs on Allegan Street and the reconstruction of Perryman Street, according to Treasurer Peter Stanislawski.

Council has also budgeted $180,000 for new docks at Coghlin Park and more than $500,000 for improvements at Mount Baldhead Park.

Of the $2.7 million in general fund revenues for the new budget year beginning July 1, $1.7 million comes from property taxes. Oval Beach fees will bring in about $325,000 and the beach concession sales will bring in $100,000.

 

