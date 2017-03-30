Saugatuck procedural rule briefly derails trail talk

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Cynthia McKean stood at the podium before for the Saugatuck City Council Monday a bit confused. The city resident and former council member was there to talk about the Blue Star Trail, but the council had just voted not to talk about that bike path between South Haven and Holland.

McKean and others in the audience witnessed a little-used procedure unique to Saugatuck.

Once the formal agenda — a road map for how the meeting will proceed — is printed, it can only be changed by unanimous vote by council. Saugatuck’s agenda was sent to the public Friday and printed copies awaited audience members Monday night. Done deal.

Many other municipalities allow a change by general consent of the body or even at the sole discretion of the mayor. Changes in Sauga-tuck must be agreed to by all council members. One “no” vote means no discussion.

Monday’s agenda started as all Saugatuck agendas do with a call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, approval of minutes, mayor comments, city manager comments then agenda changes.

At that point on Monday, councilman Jeff Spangler proposed adding a discussion about the Blue Star Trail. Normally, the other members agree and the issue is added, but not this time.

Councilman Bill Hess opposed the addition, so the council was barred from discussing the topic – sort of.

First, why did Hess oppose the change?

Later in the meeting, he explained that discussion on most topics should be formalized. Residents look at the agenda ahead of time and decide whether or not to attend based on what’s printed on the document. The Blue Star Trail was not listed so people might have decided to stay home instead of attend the meeting.

“I think it’s unfair to citizens who look at the agenda,” he said.

Second, how did council eventually end up talking about the trail anyway?

At the end of the agenda, the city allows comments by council members. Spangler chose to use his turn to discuss the trail and the need for the city to work through issues so Douglas and Saugatuck Township could be connected.

Council decided to set up a workshop to hammer out the bike path problems.

And what about McKean?

She got to speak earlier in the meeting because she was already listed on the agenda under the topic of “Guest Speakers,” a spot that can be reserved when people contact the city ahead of time.

The city also has two reserved times on the agenda for public comment. Comment here is limited to three minutes. “Guest Speakers” get more time

McKean followed two other “Guest Speakers”: Allegan County District Court Judge William Baillargeon, who reported on the Veterans and Sobriety courts; and Jillaine Bunday of Just Dogs on Mason Street between Butler and Water streets, who requested a short-term parking space on the street for her customers to drop off and pick up their dogs for grooming during the busy summer season.

Meeting adjourned.