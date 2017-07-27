Saugatuck puts hold on rain garden request

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council didn’t want to dampen enthusiasm, but members said Monday they need more time before they could support an Allegan County rain garden grant request.

Ana Hedberg of the Allegan Conservation District asked council for a letter of support for her request for a one-year grant to educate people on the ecological benefits of rain gardens that filter storm runoff from parking lots and other paved areas.

The grant would be for private property owners.

“I’m asking for support and to use this room for workshops,” she said.

Council members had no problems with Hedberg using city hall for a workshop and no issues with rain gardens, but want to get public input before the city officially supports any program, said councilman Barry Johnson.

“We have nothing against rain gardens,” said Mayor Chris Peterson, but the council wants more time to talk about the issue.

Earlier this year, Friends of the Blue Star Trail asked council for a letter of support to help the group secure federal funds for a bike path that passed through the city. Council rejected such a letter in light of safety and traffic concerns, and the path has remained a controversial topic as work nears completion in Saugatuck Township.

Hedberg needed the letter by the end of the month. No council meetings are scheduled before August.

The city and the Saugatuck Center for the Arts constructed a rain garden in Coghlin Park that filters runoff from a parking lot before it reaches Kalamazoo Lake.