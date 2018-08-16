Saugatuck says ‘no’ to medical marijuana

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council’s second look at marijuana businesses didn’t change any minds. Members decided Monday not to allow any medical marijuana facilities to operate in the city.

“We just don’t have any place to put them,” said Councilman Barry Johnson.

Some residents did not want any of the facilities in the downtown area or near homes.

No medical marijuana facilities can be located within 1,000 feet of a school, limiting the businesses to Butler Street, Water Street and a piece of industrial land along Blue Star Highway.

“It has to do with compatibility in our town,” Catherine Simon told council. “Please opt out.”

In 2016, Michigan authorized five types of medical marijuana facilities eligible for state licenses — growing facilities, processing facilities, provisioning centers, secure transporters and safety compliance facilities. For the businesses to locate in a municipality, the city must adopt rules to allow it or the city can opt out, meaning facilities cannot operate within its borders.

The planning commission studied the issue and held two public hearings at which most residents said they did not want medical marijuana businesses in town.

In July, planners recommended the city opt out but council members wanted more time to consider the issue.

Councilman Jeff Spangler read several letters of support on Monday for marijuana businesses. He said the city could craft an ordinance that would make the businesses fit in with the town’s downtown.

Spangler was the only council person to support allowing medical marijuana facilities in the city.

Johnson said Saugatuck residents who need medical marijuana services can go across the river to Douglas, which voted to allow facilities.

“So it’s not a hardship,” he said.

Saugatuck Township is waiting decide the issue after the November elections. Fennville has already opted out.