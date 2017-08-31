Saugatuck schools slate Nov. 7 millage votes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Voters in the Saugatuck Public Schools district will be asked to vote on two different operating millage requests Nov. 7 — one for school operations, the other to operate a public recreations and playground system.

Schools superintendent Rolfe Timmerman explains:

Operating millage proposal: Non-homestead mills do not apply to a primary residence. These mills apply only to industrial, commercial and other non-homestead properties in our district.

In May 2013 district voters approved a five- year non-homestead operating millage renewal which will expire in May of 2018. We almost made it to the end of this period without having to ask for a Headlee override. This happens when property taxable values grow faster than the cost of living index, which triggers a millage reduction fraction, required by the 1978 Headlee Amendment within the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

Recently, the property values in our school district have increased at a level greater than the rate of inflation. As a result, the millage reduction fraction brought down the local non-homestead millage from the voted 18.00 to 17.5779. This results in a projected $134,531 loss of revenue for the 2017-2018 school year. The State of Michigan will not replace the lost revenue.

Why does the ballot language ask for an increase of 20 mills for the operating millage?

Under Proposal A (which was passed in 1994), the district cannot levy more than 18 mills on non-homestead properties, even if it is voter approved. Saugatuck Public Schools is requesting an increase of 20 mills in its ballot language. The additional 2 mills are included to guard against losing money due to a future Headlee Amendment roll back as discussed above.

By approving more than 18 mills, voters can help guarantee a more stable budget for the district, ensuring it is able to collect taxes on non-homestead property at the full 18 mills. It also keeps the district from having to pay for another election just to deal with the Headlee rollback as property values continue to rise.

Saugatuck Public Schools has a hold harmless request built into the operating millage and we are asking for this portion of the tax collection to be up to 1.5 mills. This is due to the changes in the way schools were funded because of the passage of Proposal A.

The current hold harmless rate is at 1.2926 on principal residences and raises the capped amount of $331 per student. The ballot proposal ensures we are able to collect the full hold harmless amount locally during this three-year period.

How much funding does the total operating millage proposal raise for the Saugatuck Public Schools?

The combination of the 18 mills and hold harmless mills equates to $5,737,075 for the 2017-2018 school year, which is approximately 75 percent of our operating budget. Without the operating millage renewal we would not be able to operate the Saugatuck Public School system moving forward.

Millage proposal to provide funds to operate a system of public Recreation and playgrounds: This is a two-year renewal to allow the Saugatuck Public Schools to operate the community recreation program for the next two years (through 2019). The levy will remain the same at 0.25 mills and if approved will raise approximately $143,823 in 2018 to operate the community recreation program. This equates to 100 percent of community recreation funding.

More information will be sent to voters as the Nov. 7 draws nearer, Timmerman said. Below is the ballot language:

SAUGATUCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL.

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, and its authorized millage rate on all principal residences, qualified agricultural property, qualified forest property, industrial personal property, commercial personal property, and all other taxable property as defined by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the total limitation on the amount of taxes for operating purposes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Saugatuck Public Schools, Allegan County, Michigan, be increased by 20 mills ($20 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), and against all principal residences, qualified agricultural property, qualified forest property, industrial personal property, commercial personal property, and all other taxable property as defined by law by 1.50 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), both millages to be for a period of 3 years, 2017, 2018 and 2019; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect from the combined property taxes authorized herein if the millage is approved and levied in 2017 is approximately $5,737,075?

SAUGATUCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS MILLAGE PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE FUNDS TO OPERATE A SYSTEM OF PUBLIC RECREATION AND PLAYGROUNDS.

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy public recreation millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Saugatuck Public Schools, Allegan County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .25 mill ($0.25 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 2 years, 2018 and 2019, to continue to provide funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds (.2452 mill of the above is a renewal of millage which will expire with the 2017 tax levy, and .0048 mill is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect for such public recreation program if the millage is approved and levied in 2018 is approximately $143,823?