Saugatuck schools tops in Michigan, Bridge says

Saugatuck Public Schools are the highest-scoring of Bridge Magazine’s 2018 Academic State Champions across Michigan.

Bridge, which works to inform state residents through fact-based, nonpartisan journalism selected 30 public school districts — 10 large, medium and small enrollment sizes — for Champion honors based on Stanford University data measuring students’ academic growth between third and eighth grades.

SPS students advanced from third grade to a 9.2 grade level by eighth grade, a 6.2-level increase in just five years.

Four public districts saw runner-up 6.1 grade level increases: Goodrich. Madison, plus Johannesburg-Lewiston and Mio-AuSable.

“One of our greatest strengths,” said Douglas Elementary School Principal Michaelle Gust, “ is that we have tremendous support from parents and our community.

“They support our students, teachers and programs, and share in our commitment to high academic standards at all levels,” she continued.

In addition, “We have a culture that values innovations and creative thinking,” Gust said.

“Having the highest rate of student growth on standardized tests is just one measure of student learning,” said Saugatuck Middle/High School Principal and new district Superintendent Tim Travis.

“The district’s focus on creative, critical and conscious thinking to prepare students to be successful adults in the 21st century goes well beyond test scores,” he continued.

“Student-centered learning that encourages collaboration, communication, technological literacy, problem solving and global thinking is a district priority,” Travis said.

