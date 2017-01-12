Home Around Town Saugatuck still eyeing sidewalk-clearing costs
Saugatuck still eyeing sidewalk-clearing costs
By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council is still digging into how much cold, hard cash it would take to clear downtown sidewalks of cold, hard ice for the winter.

The issue of slippery walkways came to the forefront in early December when Mayor Chris Peterson fell outside city hall on messy pavement. Council discussed the issue at its Jan. 5 workshop, at which members wanted more details on what it would cost the city to clear the sidewalks, Peterson said after Monday night’s regular council meeting.

On Dec. 12, the department of public works was called out to salt the sidewalks throughout downtown at a cost of about $500.

City ordinances require business owners to remove snow and ice from the front of their property. The city runs a sidewalk plow throughout the entire city but does not salt or sand the walkways in front of private businesses or residences.

If the sidewalk in front of a business is not cleared, the city can cite the owner and make him or her pay for the cleanup, according to city manager Kirk Harrier. The rules are cumbersome and difficult to enforce because many businesses are closed for the winter and owners out of town.

If the city is going to continue to salt sidewalks downtown, it will need to set up boundaries and a way to fund the service.

The Saugatuck area received more than 31 inches of snow in December, above the 22-inch average. As of Jan. 9, the area has already recorded more than 45 inches of snow for the season, about 64 percent of its 70-inch annual average.

