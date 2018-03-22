Home Around Town Saugatuck students walk out to protest gun violence
Saugatuck students walk out to protest gun violence
Some — not all — Saugatuck High School students joined peers at schools nationwide March 14 staging a walkout to protest gun violence in public schools. The SHS youths chose to stage their 17-minute (to commemorate the number slain a month earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.) walkout during their school lunch hour, rather than 10 a.m. as observed at most other schools. The students met by themselves, with a few supervisor administrators, on the football field for a reading of victims’ names and comments, before returning to the building for their classroom days. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

