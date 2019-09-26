Saugatuck suffers shutout loss at hands of Schoolcraft

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

SAUGATUCK—The last two gridiron meetings between Saugatuck and Schoolcraft were decided by a grand total of four points, with the Indians falling by one point last season and by three points in 2017.

This year’s meeting was a bit different.

Doing his best impression of Saugatuck’s graduated Dunn brothers, Schoolcraft senior running back Kobe Clark set the tone early for what was going to be a long night for the Indians. Clark raced down the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown gallop on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

That was the first of five touchdowns for Clark and had the Eagles flying high on the way to a stunning 54-0 victory.

“He’s obviously a very good player and they are a good football team,” said Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn. “Our problem was turning the ball over and not executing.”

The setback was the worst suffered by a Dunn-coached Saugatuck team.

“We’ve got to get back to executing up front,” Dunn said.

Despite the final outcome, neither Dunn nor his team is ready to pack in the 2019 campaign.

“Our goals haven’t changed,” Dunn said. “The games we’ve lost have all been to very good teams who, like us, are hoping to get into the playoffs.”

The Eagles soared to 20-0 lead in the second frame on touchdown runs of 19 yards and one yard by Clark. By halftime, Schoolcraft’s lead stood at 27-0.

Second-year Schoolcraft coach Nathan Ferency wasn’t surprised Clark tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half.

“We have a very good team, especially offensively,” Ferency said.

Dunn is interested to see how his team responds to the one-sided loss.

“We got punched in the mouth today,” Dunn said. “Hopefully we’ll learn something from this.”

Two of Dunn’s players—quarterback Keiran Boerman and lineman Tommy Beckman—believe the Indians will do just that.

“This is definitely something we can and have to learn from,” Boerman said.

Beckman agreed.

“We’ll be back. It’s early,” he said. “There’s a lot of football left to be played.”

The loss was the worst for Saugatuck since a 56-0 setback in 2002, two years before Dunn was on his way to turning around the program.

” We are very young and have another small squad, but don’t count us out,” Boerman said.

Dunn was able to find a silver lining in the game.

“The good thing is we didn’t have any serious injuries tonight,” he said.

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi1@gmail.com.